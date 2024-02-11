Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism hosted trade media and travel agents on an all-inclusive familiarisation trip to Doha to promote Qatar as the ultimate tourism destination.

Through Qatar Airways’ Destination Management Company, Discover Qatar (DQ), travellers have the choice to opt in for stopover packages in Doha, making it an additional destination to elevate their trip. A press conference was led by the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng Badr Mohammed Al-Meer in the metropolitan Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Qatar Airways’ goal aims to make Doha a must-see stopover destination with one-of-a-kind travel experiences. DQ’s stopover packages offer five exciting options for travellers embarking on their journey on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations: Standard: choice of 4-star hotels; Premium: choice of 5-star hotels; Premium with Beach Access: choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay; Luxury: choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast; All-Inclusive Beach: choice of 5-star hotels including breakfast and all-inclusive beach access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay.

All stopover packages include 24 check-in facilities so guests can make the most of their time in Qatar, and can be tailored to add-on options including airport assistance, transfers and a range of tours and experiences to enhance their stay, such as City and Desert Tours.

During the press conference, Qatar Airways presented its network expansion, summer schedule, and exciting places to visit for short- and long-term stays.

Al-Meer, said: “Our 2024 network expansion offers a very exciting summer schedule, which includes our resumption to Venice and our new route to Hamburg, along with increased frequencies on various international routes. We are committed to creating unforgettable travel experiences which will transform transit time as well as the airport experience itself. Looking ahead to the future, I am confident that Qatar is set to become the top stopover destination globally.”

Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said: “The ‘Stopover in Qatar’ offering is an embodiment of continuity of the cooperation between Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways providing travellers the opportunity to expand their destination experience and explore this remarkable country. Recognising the richness and diversity of Qatar’s tourism, we believe that the ‘Stopover in Qatar’ package will be highly valuable for tourists with limited time”.

Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism also hosted the media in the airline-owned luxury resort, “Our Habitas Ras Abrouq”.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).