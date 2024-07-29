Kuwait - Multidisciplinary architecture firm Pace has announced that the design work for Kuwait's ambitious Shuwaikh Beach Project has been completed and it has now entered the tendering stage.

Spanning 1.7km, the vibrant waterfront destination will boast a running tracks, recreational zones and vast expanses of lush greenery, thus creating an inviting space for outdoor activities.

At the core of the Kuwait Municipality’s continuous developmental efforts, a significant stride has been taken in the Shuwaikh Beach Development Project, an initiative that promises to boost the landscape of leisure and recreation in Kuwait.

As of the beginning of 2024, all the project’s design stages have been completed and the tendering phase has officially kicked off.

In the earliest days of the project, Kuwait Municipality had signed up Pace to envision and create a design for the waterfront area.

Seeing as it is a national and social initiative aimed at creating a vibrant waterfront destination for residents and visitors alike, Pace undertook the project on a pro-bono basis. At a later stage and following the approval of the designs, the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) assumed the role of project sponsor, playing a key part in the vision for the development, said a top official.

"The Shuwaikh Beach Development Project is another key milestone in the country’s expansive efforts to revitalize the leisure and recreation sector in Kuwait," remarked Pace CEO Architect Tarek Shuaib.

"The design has undergone rigorous reviews with the Municipality and NBK, guaranteeing that it fully encapsulates the project’s vision and meets all requirements and specifications," he stated.

One of the essential aspects of this waterfront project has been the comprehensive in-depth studies conducted by Pace to enhance the design’s ultimate functionality and value to the community.

The expertise of specialists has been incorporated to ensure that every aspect of the beach development aligns with the highest standards of quality and functionality, he added.

"Designing a waterfront project is a unique challenge, as it requires a deep understanding of environmental factors, community needs, and aesthetic sensibilities," explained Shuaib.

"This project represents a culmination of our dedication to creating spaces that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality. We have worked tirelessly to create a design that not only respects the natural surroundings but also enhances the overall experience for everyone who visits this beach," stated the top official.

According to him, the Shuwaikh Beach Development Project remains a testament to Kuwait’s vision of sustainable urban development.

"As the project moves closer to becoming a reality, it holds the promise of becoming a cherished and enduring part of the community’s landscape. We are excited about the opportunities this project will bring to the country and the region," stated Shuaib.

The Municipality’s efforts in implementing sustainable and environmentally friendly initiatives persist, aiming to elevate the quality of life, adapt to modern lifestyles and reinforce Kuwait’s position as a regional leader in tourism, culture, and commerce, he added.

