Muscat: More than 2,000 visitors and tourists have visited the Frankincense Land in Dhofar Governorate in April 2022.

The number of visitors to the sites of the Frankincense Land in the Governorate of Dhofar for the month of April reached 2,132 visitors and tourists, according to the statistics of the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar.



The figures showed that the number of visitors to Al Baleed Archaeological Park and the Museum of Frankincense Land reached 1,127. While the number of visitors to Samharam Archaeological Park reached 567 and the number of visitors to the archaeological site of Ubar (Shisr) reached 438.

