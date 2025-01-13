RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), revealed that the number of visitors to the Riyadh Season 2024 has so far exceeded 16 million. “Today, we reach 16 million visitors in the Riyadh Season, and the best is yet to come,” Al-Sheikh said in a statement on his X account. The fifth edition of Riyadh Season kicked off on October 12, 2024.



The GEA chief said that this figure is a great proof of the huge turnout of visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad for this global event. “This reflects the distinctive diversity of the season’s events, which recently witnessed the opening of new zones that attracted the attention of visitors from all over the world,” he said.



The number of visitors reaching 16 million confirms the exceptional success of the Riyadh Season, which offers an integrated experience that includes a wide range of events such as boxing and wrestling matches, international concerts, distinctive restaurants, and picturesque gardens, in addition to innovative entertainment experiences in completely new zones.



The season witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors from all over the world, as thousands of diverse events were organized, including art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and entertainment activities, catering to the taste of all age groups.



This huge jump in the number of visitors came as a result of the large turnout during the mid-semester break, which was a good opportunity to visit the season’s events, especially in light of the distinctive weather experienced by the capital city.



The activities and events of the fifth edition of Riyadh Season are being staged on five main zones: Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, and Al Suwaidi Park. Each zone offers a unique experience for visitors, with Boulevard World expanding by 30 percent to accommodate the increasing number of visitors, and adding new zones representing multiple cultures from around the world.



The “Dunes of Arabia” zone was opened, attracting camping and winter enthusiasts during the winter season, while the “Boulevard Runway” zone had a large turnout from visitors interested in the world of aviation.

