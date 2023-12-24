Muscat – One-stop app Pinch is gaining traction. Providing comprehensive information about tourists spots and contacts, the app has been developed by entrepreneur Fahmi al Ma’awali.

The idea emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with the objective of addressing the evolving landscape of domestic tourism. Called Pinch.om, the app aims to revolutionise the way travellers explore and experience Oman.

“As I observed a surge in domestic tourism, it was clear that people were increasingly relying on Instagram guides to discover new locations,” Ma’awali said.

“However, there were concerns about safety, navigation and the lack of reliable information, prompting the idea of creating an app that not only raises awareness of Oman’s beauty but also ensures a seamless and secure travel experience for adventurers.”

Originally named Smappy, the app has evolved since, settling on the name Pinch in a nod to users’ action when zooming in on online maps.

Pinch.om has three primary objectives – to boost domestic tourism; empower guides and monetise expertise; and ensure safety, eliminate mystery and save time.

Ma’awali recognised the growing interest in exploring one’s own country and sought to fuel this trend by providing a platform that fosters a deeper connection with local landscapes to boost domestic tourism.

In the context of the second objective, Ma’awali understood the fact that guides play a crucial role in enhancing the travel experience. Pinch.om enables guides to explain locations in detail and monetise their expertise, creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both guides and travellers.

Considering safety and transparency are paramount for adventurers, Pinch.om aims to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding travel by providing comprehensive information, saving time and enhancing the overall travel experience.

“The app’s key features contribute to its uniqueness and functionality. It has an intuitive interface; utilising Google Maps ensures a user-friendly and familiar experience. It has advanced filters allowing users to choose activities and locate guides based on Instagram names. Additionally, it has an internal messenger allowing guides and adventurers to communicate directly, akin to popular messaging apps,” Ma’awali said.

The app also comes with a trail recorder, a feature that offers a comprehensive guide for users to dream, plan, book, experience and share their adventures seamlessly. There is also a forts and castles locator with information on 850 relevant sites.

While enabling users to effortlessly find and book tickets to explore Oman’s rich history, it allows monetisation and a sustainable income stream for contributors.

Ma’awali, however, emphasised that Pinch.om is more than just a travel app – it is a tourism experience and information portal allowing locals to provide cultural insights that tourists and adventurers seek.

The app is free for users to explore locations using pins, but when services are required, financial discussions can take place directly with service providers.

Looking beyond Oman, Ma’awali foresees Pinch.om becoming a global directory of locations, addressing the needs of travellers in beautiful yet challenging places worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, Africa and India.

“The app is like an artist’s canvas. We want it filled with beautiful colours so that the world can enjoy Oman as it should be enjoyed,” he said.

