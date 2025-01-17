Muscat – In an effort to boost tourism and preserve cultural heritage, Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has embarked on a project to document the historic site of Harat al Hawashim in Adam, Dakhliyah in collaboration with a mission from France’s Sorbonne University.

The initiative aims to capture the essence of the area’s architectural and cultural significance while enhancing its potential for tourism.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the team is conducting test probes in the roads and squares of Harat al Hawashim, which is known for its unique circular design. The area features two main gates, two towers, and a small school where locals historically learnt the essential concepts of the Holy Quran. The documentation process will also examine the area’s cultural stratification and the efficiency of the roads and water drainage systems.

Adam comprises 45 villages, many of which continue to maintain their traditional way of life. Other notable sites in the wilayat, such as Harat al Rahba, Harat Bani Shaiban, Harat al Ain and Harat Bani Waeil, reflect the rich Omani architectural style and craftsmanship of Adam.

The ministry’s collaborative effort with the French mission seeks to document historical and archaeological sites to promote the cultural significance of Oman’s heritage, support domestic tourism and encourage the preservation of traditional architecture. The ministry initiative aligns with broader goals to promote Omani archaeological sites and enhance tourism across the sultanate.

