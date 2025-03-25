Muscat: The Minister of Heritage and Tourism has outlined the Ministry's efforts to establish, develop, and rehabilitate a number of key tourist destinations, in accordance with royal directives. These destinations include Al Jabal Al Abyad, the village of Wakan, the Al Sharqiyah Sands area, Wadi Al Shab, Bandar Al Khiran, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Ras Al Hadd, Aftaqalut, and Sohar, alongside the development of various neighbourhoods. This information was shared during the eighth regular session of the Shura Council, where the Minister discussed the Ministry's statement across six main topics, including policies, tourism development indicators, heritage and tourism sector management, human resources, and investment prospects.

The Minister highlighted positive trends in the tourism sector, noting that total tourism production increased from OMR 1.8 billion in 2019 to OMR 2 billion in 2023. The direct added value of tourism also rose from OMR 873 million in 2019 to OMR 1 billion in 2023. Projections indicate that tourism's contribution to the gross domestic product will reach 3.5 percent by 2030, driven by approximately OMR 3 billion in ongoing qualitative investments. Domestic tourism has also seen growth, with visitor numbers increasing from 10 million in 2019 to 13 million in 2023, and domestic tourism spending rising from OMR 372 million to OMR 830 million.

Efforts are underway to develop Oman's World Heritage sites, including the construction of visitor centres in Qalhat, Bat, and Dibba. Preparations are also being made to include Bisya and Salut on the World Heritage List. Museums are experiencing development through integration programs, such as the Maritime History Museum in Sur, and the relocation of the Natural History Museum to the Oman Botanical Gardens. The Al-Hajar Geological Park project, spanning 5,400 square kilometres across three governorates, is also progressing well.

