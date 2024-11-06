Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has floated an international tender seeking a tourism representation company to promote Oman in France, Belgium and Switzerland. The chosen firm will play a critical role in elevating Oman’s tourism profile, establishing partnerships and increasing awareness of the sultanate’s unique travel offerings in these markets.

The tender invites experienced firms to develop and implement business development, trade marketing and media relations strategies to position Oman as a sought-after travel destination. The tender document stated that MHT aims to strengthen Oman’s tourism ties with the international trade sector and foster a positive image of the country in these European countries.

Responsibilities of the selected firm will encompass a range of activities aimed at building Oman’s market presence. Central tasks include cultivating relations with tourism industry partners and co-marketing agreements with international businesses with an emphasis on increasing Oman’s visibility through trade programmes. The firm will work to ensure that Oman’s tourism experiences, cultural heritage and unique landscapes become well-known, especially as alternatives to more commonly visited destinations in the region.

In media relations, the firm will lead engagement with journalists, influencers, bloggers and broadcasters to secure coverage across digital, print and broadcast platforms. Additionally, the firm will manage crisis response, prepared to act swiftly to address any situation that might affect Oman’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Last date for bid submission is November 19.

