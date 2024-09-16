Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has signed an agreement with Singapore-based Resorts World Cruises to boost cruise tourism to Oman in the coming winter season. The partnership is expected to significantly enhance the sector’s economic returns, while also strengthening ties with the Asian market. The deal includes 46 scheduled visits to Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat and 23 visits to Khasab Port.

The first cruise visit will take place on November 4, 2024 at Khasab Port, followed by a stop at Sultan Qaboos Port on November 5. Each ship will carry about 2,000 passengers, highlighting the growing importance of cruise tourism for Oman’s economy.

Earlier this month, Resorts World Cruises announced the launch of its ship called Resorts World One in Gulf waters. Beginning November 1, the ship will homeport in Dubai, offering three weekly departures – a two-night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise, a three-night Oman (Khasab-Muscat) Cruise, and a two-night Doha Cruise. Passengers can extend these trips to longer cruises, ranging from four to seven nights.

MHT continues to play a key role in the development of the cruise tourism sector, working closely with international operators and the private sector. Its aim is to position Oman’s ports as attractive destinations for cruise ships of all sizes, making these essential stops on global cruise itineraries. By improving facilities and offering more services, the sultanate aims to grow the sector as a pillar of its tourism industry, contributing to increased income and economic diversification.

MHT is also working with a leading consultancy to further develop the cruise ship and yacht sector. The study will provide a roadmap for attracting vessels of various sizes, with plans to improve port services to cater to cruise passengers from diverse international markets.

In 2023, Oman welcomed 321,012 cruise tourists arriving on 202 ships at Sultan Qaboos, Salalah and Khasab ports. This year, with 102 visits recorded between January and May alone, the number of tourists arriving by cruise ships is expected to reach 380,000.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

