Oman is keen to develop the conference and events sector locally and regionally, said a top tourism official.

Khalid Waleed Al Zedjali, Director of Oman Office of Conferences at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said this as Oman hosted the Middle East version of the International Congress and Convention Association’s (ICCA) meeting which kicked off on Wednesday (August 30) in capital Muscat.

He said that Oman is looking to develop infrastructure for high-level events while forging strong partnership with the ICCA, said a report in Times of Oman.

The ICCA meeting that is being held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat will conclude on August 31 (Thursday).

More than 120 local and regional tourism professionals are taking part in the event being held under the theme of “Forging a Collective Path to a Prosperous Future”.

The forum aims to showcase successful experiences and futuristic thinking on the conference and events sector, while exploring various opportunities to generate awareness about this sector among startups.

It also is looking to tap the potential of emerging investment destinations and explore means of expanding the scope of entrepreneurship.

It will outline the economic impact and revenues gained from the conference and events tourism sector.

Said Salim Al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, said that Oman has developed strong infrastructure to attract event tourism.

An example of this infrastructure is Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, which provides spacious grounds and large halls fully equipped to host high-level events, he added.

The meeting was held under the auspices of Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism.

