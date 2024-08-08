Salalah – Dhofar Khareef 2024 is significantly benefitting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as record numbers of tourists flock to the governorate.

Hundreds of SMEs from across Oman are operating in 18 locations in Salalah and Taqah, including key sites for Dhofar Khareef 2024 events, such as Wadi Darbat, Itin Plain and Raysut Beach. These locations host various entertainment and tourism activities, besides specialised exhibitions being held at Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah.

Nawafidh Park in Itin Plain, Salalah serves as the main site for tourism activities. Marketing initiatives, implemented by Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) in partnership with Dhofar Municipality, at the site provide an integrated platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products. These activities will run until mid-September.

Abdul Hakeem bin Amer al Hadari, Assistant Director of Department of SME Development in Dhofar, informed that the Nawafidh Park marketing initiative, now in its third edition, aims to support projects of entrepreneurs from various governorates, promote their products and provide them with the opportunity to participate in the activities of Dhofar Khareef 2024.

The site hosts 38 SME projects, featuring mobile carts offering a variety of food and beverages, alongside entertainment activities and public facilities for visitors. Dhofar Municipality, in cooperation with ASMED, has equipped the site to facilitate business operations and boost local economic activities during the tourist season.

Sharing his experience, Mohammed bin Bakhit al Hilali, owner of a mobile food truck, said, “This is my first participation, providing a food cart selling hot drinks – tea in several flavours – and fresh milk served in a traditional way called muathib.”

Café owner Abdullah bin Ahmed al Balushi is participating in Nawafidh Park for the third season. “It supports youth projects in Itin Plain, which is crowded with visitors and tourists, providing an opportunity to market products of entrepreneurs.” His mobile café serves coffee and various drinks, including an innovative coconut product and personalised branding on the fruit.

Enhancing their competitive capabilities, ASMED’s initiatives and programmes aim to support and enable micro, small and medium enterprises. These efforts contribute to diversify income sources and increase SMEs’ contribution to the gross domestic product.

