MUSCAT: Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has announced the launch of a new shipping line linking Shinas Port to Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, as part of the efforts of the Ministry and its partners, the operators of Omani ports, to activate and maximise revenues from ports, and to complement the efforts made to develop Shinas Port.

The launch of the new shipping line comes based on the partnership agreement signed between QSS Maritime (the operator and developer of Shinas Port) and World Modern Lights Company, which includes launching the shipping line and rehabilitating and operating a new passenger lounge to provide a comfortable and smooth experience for travelers through Shinas Port, while providing modern facilities and services.

The strategic partnership aims to enhance and activate tourism and trade exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and reflects the commitment of the Shinas Port operator to develop, rehabilitate and activate the port's infrastructure.

