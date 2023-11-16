NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has announced the launch of Epicon, its latest luxury coastal tourism destination, including a residential offering.

Located on the Gulf of Aqaba, Epicon aims to set a new standard of hospitality and architecture. Rising from NEOM's desert landscape like a glistening mirage, the property will feature two striking towers, one 225 m tall and the other 275 m tall.

These towers will be home to an ultra-premium 41 key hotel and luxury residences that comprise of 14 suites and apartments.

A short distance from the hotel is the Epicon resort, which blends tranquility with indulgence and features 120 rooms and 45 stunning residential beach villas.

Unveiling the new project, the the board of directors of NEOM said Epicon has been designed as a gateway to the future, providing its residents an opportunity to escape the stresses of the everyday.

Whether relaxing at the beach club, visiting the spa for bespoke wellness treatments, exploring the surrounding nature, participating in one of the many watersports on offer, or dining at destination restaurants for an unforgettable culinary experience, Epicon has been conceived to meet the full array of guest and resident needs, they stated.

"A highly attractive visitor destination and an optimum place to live and thrive, Epicon's guests and residents can expect a truly immersive and life-affirming experience. The luxurious residences and beach villas aim to deliver new levels of livability through cutting-edge innovations, world-class services and first-class experiences, positioning the resort as a benchmark for iconic living," said a board member.

Guests and residents of Epicon will enjoy unrestricted access to world-class facilities, complemented by views of one of the most desirable shorelines in NEOM. Amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, library, workspaces, pools and lounges, he stated.

The Epicon launch comes close on the heels of the recent announcement of Leyja, NEOM's sustainable tourism destination set within a magnificent natural valley.

The extensive range of experiences and activities offered in Epicon and Leyja will strengthen and enrich the NEOM ecotourism offering, aligned with the broader objectives of the kingdom, he added.

