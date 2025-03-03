Anastasia Popova, First Deputy General Director for International and Industry Cooperation of Project Office for the Development of Tourism and Hospit

Moscow has made significant strides in enhancing its appeal as a global tourist destination, driven by the initiatives of the Moscow City Tourism Committee. The committee actively engages in B2B partnerships, particularly in the Middle East, to bolster tourism connections and enhance cultural exchanges.

In an exclusive interview with Anastasia Popova, First Deputy General Director for International and Industry Cooperation of the Project Office for the Development of Tourism and Hospitality in Moscow, she tells TTN that recent business missions and events have solidified ties with countries like the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, resulting in a substantial increase in contracts with foreign travel companies.

1. A little bit about the Moscow City Tourism Committee – what you do, what are the goals.

Over the past 15 years, the Moscow Mayor's team has carried out significant measures to improve the infrastructure of the city of Moscow. These changes have affected Muscovites and guests of the capital, who also note the high level of urban infrastructure.

Moscow City Tourism Committee being part of the Government of Moscow, seeks to create a positive image of Moscow for tourists both from Russia and abroad. We are working closely with tourist authorities and embassies of different countries to promote Moscow as a tourist destination and to contribute to greater tourist flows between our city and different countries.

2. Does the committee have any B2B contacts in the Middle East?

Yes, the committee has B2B contacts in the Middle East. We organise business missions, industry study tours, and participate in international exhibitions and forums in the region.

In 2024, we conducted ten business missions to countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, leading to over 2,700 contracts between Moscow and foreign travel companies that were signed. And more than 40% of last year’s 20,000 business meetings took place in the Middle East, further strengthening the B2B connections.

Additionally, last year, representatives of the tourism industry from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia visited Moscow - they saw the main sights, evaluated the catering and hotel infrastructure, and made new business contacts.

Besides, in 2024, Moscow became the venue for a series of events for the BRICS countries: the First Tourism Forum, Cloud Cities Forum, and Meet Global MICE Congress: BRICS Edition. The largest international forum in Russia on business tourism presented the tourism potential of the UAE, also attended by airlines from Qatar, Iran and other business representatives - in total, the forum brought together more than 1.3 thousand people.

3. Please tell us about the recent series of business meetings in the Middle East.

The recent series of business meetings in the Middle East was a comprehensive and highly productive tour that took place from February 4 to 11, 2025. Led by E.A. Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, the itinerary spanned key cities such as Dubai, Kuwait City, and Doha.

In Dubai, the tour kicked off with a press briefing and interviews where local media and tourism industry leaders engaged with our team. This was followed by a dedicated business session that brought together stakeholders from Dubai’s tourism sector and high-level representatives from the Russian side. Moving on to Kuwait and Doha, our meetings included business session with local tourism experts, reinforcing our commitment to deepening bilateral ties. During the meetings in Doha, Qatar, the delegation discussed various strategies to promote cultural exchange and tourism initiatives that could attract more visitors to both destinations. The Committee emphasised the importance of building strong partnerships with Qatari tourism stakeholders, aiming to create joint marketing campaigns and cultural programs that highlight the rich heritage and attractions of both regions. Overall, these meetings have significantly strengthened our connections within the Middle Eastern market, positioning Moscow as a vibrant and secure destination for both leisure and business travel.

4. What are the key markets for Moscow tourism and where does the Middle East stand in this mix?

The Middle East is a crucial market for Moscow, alongside China and India. We engage with key markets across the region, including Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Tourists from these countries seek luxury experiences, cultural tourism, and business opportunities.

5. How Moscow positions itself?

Moscow is positioning itself as a global tourism hub, attracting visitors with its rich cultural heritage, luxury offerings, and business opportunities. Moscow also promotes medical tourism, high-end shopping, and exclusive experiences tailored to Middle Eastern travellers. With visa-free entry for many GCC countries and increased direct flights, Moscow is strengthening its presence in the region. The city is also enhancing tourism infrastructure, ensuring seamless experiences for visitors through premium hotels, fine dining, and curated travel packages.

6. What will travellers from the GCC region enjoy in Moscow?

GCC travellers will find a mix of culture, luxury, and world-class hospitality in Moscow. The city offers high-end shopping at GUM and TSUM, renowned five-star hotels, and fine dining. Tourists from the Middle East are increasingly drawn to Moscow, captivated by its rich cultural offerings and beautiful green spaces. One of the main attractions is the Bolshoi Theatre, where visitors enjoy both ballet performances and guided tours of the historic building, immersing themselves in its artistic heritage. Another highlight is GES-2, a modern creative space that showcases art and hosts various cultural events. This venue attracts those looking for innovative experiences at the heart of the city.

Middle Eastern tourists also love to stroll through Moscow's parks, such as Museon and Zaryadye, as well as along the embankment of the picturesque Neskuchny Garden. These parks serve as true green oases within the bustling city, offering a peaceful retreat and a chance to connect with nature.

Additionally, the Center for National Equestrian Traditions at VDNH is a popular spot, drawing visitors interested in equestrian activities and exhibitions. For the adventurous, there is a growing interest in ziplining over the Moskva River to Luzhniki, where numerous sports activities await.

Finally, guided tours of the Moscow Metro, known for its stunning architecture, and panoramic views of the city from high vantage points in Moscow City are highly sought after. These experiences provide tourists with a unique perspective on the vibrant capital, making their visit truly memorable.

Business and investment opportunities also attract GCC visitors. Medical tourism is another draw, with top-tier clinics offering advanced treatments.

7. How long do you recommend travellers stay for?

An ideal stay in Moscow ranges from 5 to 8 days. This allows visitors to experience the city’s cultural landmarks, luxury shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. Business travellers may opt for shorter trips, while leisure tourists often extend their stay to explore diverse experiences.

However, if you check the statistics, you'll find that tourists from Middle Eastern countries typically stay in Moscow for about 9 days on average.

8. Are there any new hotels in the city, which you would recommend for the buyer?

Moscow continues to expand its luxury hotel offerings. Leading accommodations include The St. Regis, The Carlton, and Metropol, which are particularly popular among Middle Eastern travellers. The hotel operator Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, entered the Russian market in October 2023 and took over the management of two four-star hotels in Moscow: Edge Seligerskaya on Korovinskoye Highway and Edge Vinogradovo on Dmitrovskoye Highway, both of which are also very popular among tourists from the Middle East. New boutique and high-end hotels are emerging, providing exclusive stays tailored to international visitors seeking premium comfort and services.

