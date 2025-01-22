Muscat – With 153 eco-lodges licensed by the end of 2024, the sultanate’s commitment to sustainable tourism continues to grow. These eco-friendly accommodations, distributed across the governorates, are central to Oman Vision 2040’s emphasis on environmental sustainability, community-driven growth and high-quality tourism development.

The eco-lodges – or green inns – initiative supports environmental goals while fostering local economies. Tourists are offered an authentic experience of Oman’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, contributing to the preservation of both. Governorates like South Batinah and Dhahirah, which have the highest number eco-lodges, are becoming popular among eco-conscious travellers drawn to Oman’s rural landscapes and responsible tourism practices.

Highlighting the rising popularity of eco-lodges, Ahmed bin Khamis al Saadi, Director of Investor Services Department at Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), said, “These facilities are now preferred by tourists seeking sustainable lodging. They also provide valuable economic opportunities, especially in rural areas.”

To encourage investment, MHT has reduced the licensing fee for eco-lodges to RO250mn for five years and is working with financial institutions to streamline the documentation process. New standards for eco-lodges are also being developed in collaboration with relevant authorities, focusing on eco-friendly practices, sustainability measures and tourist activities.

Since introducing eco-lodges in 2015, MHT has organised workshops across the country to promote sustainable tourism practices and encourage investments in green, heritage and guest house projects. These efforts have raised awareness of green tourism’s potential, particularly in rural areas, where the initiative has created jobs and boosted local economies.

Visitors to eco-lodges enjoy an immersive experience, with opportunities to savour traditional Omani cuisine, purchase handmade crafts and connect with local communities. This approach strengthens socio-economic ties while preserving Oman’s cultural and environmental heritage.

Challenges such as urban sprawl and limited natural resources, including water scarcity, pose hurdles to the initiative’s growth. However, the ministry continues to address these issues through education and advocacy for sustainable tourism practices.

MHT is also prioritising expansion of agricultural and rural tourism. Farmers are encouraged to invest in tourism projects that offer unique, eco-friendly experiences, with a focus on renewable resources and social responsibility. These efforts aim to diversify Oman’s tourism sector while aligning with environmental goals.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

