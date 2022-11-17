The Mena Leisure and Attractions Council (Menalac), which represents the Mena region’s leisure and attractions industry, is all set to host ‘Focus on Abu Dhabi 2022: Investment, Innovation and the Future of Fun’ on December 7-8.

The two-day event is expected to attract 100 delegates including C-Level Executives, founders, investors and decision makers of leading leisure & entertainment companies from key markets, including Europe, the US and Asia. Focus on Abu Dhabi will feature a conference headlined by industry-leading speakers from Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment space. Thought leaders and globally renowned experts will share their insights with industry professionals from around the world.

Mishal Al Hokair, Deputy CEO & General Manager of Entertainment at Al Hokair Group and President of Menalac said: “It is one of Menalac’s primary goals to create an engaging space where all stakeholders can discuss developments within the industry as well as learn from each other’s success.

“Our Focus on Abu Dhabi 2022 event is the place where we can all come together and celebrate regional triumphs in our industry as well as learn from the best of best, and plan for exceptional growth in the coming years as the entire region becomes an increasingly attractive tourist destination. We look forward to welcoming attendees to a fascinating, fun-filled, and informative two days in the capital of the UAE.”

The event will also shine the light on Abu Dhabi’s many award-winning destinations through behind-the-scenes tours of destinations including Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Clymb Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan/Warner Bros Hotel, National Aquarium, Cinemacity and Pixoul Gaming.

In addition, it will offer industry professionals to connect and network with each other. Attendees will also get to dine at CENTRAL the UAE’s newest gastro-gaming ‘food-meets-fun’ concept and learn about this innovative idea from the industry trailblazers. Overall, attendees will get to experience how a 25-sq-km of desert has metamorphosed into a world-class integrated leisure, hospitality, and retail destination.

“We often tend to look outside for inspiration, but when it comes to the leisure and attractions industry, the regional industry need not look any further. Our region boasts of the best of the best in theme parks, waterparks, and myriad attractions and unique concepts that are now creating and setting global benchmarks,” said Mike Rigby, Executive Vice President, Middle East & India, Whitewater, and Chairperson of the Menalac Events Committee.

“We must enshrine their accomplishments and emulate their ambition and commitment to success. Our Focus on Abu Dhabi 2022 event is a step in that direction, and we are optimistic about a huge turnout. We are grateful to our sponsors with whose invaluable support Menalac can create these important industry events.”

The event has attracted leading names as sponsors, including Farah Experiences, Al Qana, Vivaticket, Intamin, IBCCES and Solutions Leisure.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).