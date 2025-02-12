The travel market is set to grow in 2025 with 84% of people participating in a survey planning to go on the same amount or more holidays this year, compared to 2024.

The new industry report, Marriott Bonvoy’s 2025 Ticket to Travel research, was conducted amongst 21,374 adults in 10 markets across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA).

It looked at more than 4,700 travellers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) specifically.

Meanwhile, 54% of travellers across the two countries (54% in UAE and 53% in KSA) plan to go on more holidays in 2025 vs 2024. Just 9% plan to do fewer (10% in UAE and 7% in KSA).

Travellers across UAE and KSA in the survey said that they plan to go on 2.7 domestic holidays within their own country in 2025 (2.7 for those from UAE and 2.6 for KSA). In addition, they plan to take 2.3 short-haul holidays with a four-hour flight or less (2.5 for UAE and 2 for KSA) and plan to take 2.1 long-haul holidays (2.3 in UAE and 1.8 in KSA). This suggests that as a whole, respondents across the two markets will be doing a total of 7.1 holidays or trips in 2025 – the equivalent of more than one every two months.

Emerging trends

The research identifies a number of emerging or growing travel trends. Amongst them are ‘Heritage Holidays’ - a holiday one takes specifically to explore their family’s heritage, history or ancestry. More than four in ten have previously taken a heritage holiday - (49% in UAE and 41% in KSA). A further 44% plan to next year or in the near future (47% in UAE and 40% in KSA).

In total, 81% of people across both markets have or plan to go on a ‘heritage holiday’ - rising to 85% for those aged 25-34.

The key driver behind this trend is travellers believing ‘It’s important to know where your family come from and understand what their life was like’ (43% across both markers - 44% in UAE and 41% in KSA).

Bravecations - travellers' propensity to be braver when they go on holiday and being more likely to try things they wouldn’t at home - is another trend that clearly comes across in the research.

More than eight in ten travellers across both markets say that they are braver on holiday (80% in UAE and 83% in KSA). The top three things people do on holiday that they wouldn’t be brave enough to try at home are:

● Climb up something high - 46% (43% in UAE and 49% in KSA)

● High-octane activities such as zip lining, skydiving or theme park rides - 49% (51% in UAE and 48% in KSA)

● Tried unusual food - 34% (33% in UAE and 36% in KSA)

Solidifying trends

Other previously emerging trends are set to become even more marked in 2025 - in particular sustainability and the use of AI. More than eight in ten (87% in UAE and 82% in KSA) say that they look at the environmental impact of their travel plans - this compares to the EMEA average of 72%. Although just 25% of people from UAE and KSA (26% in UAE and 24% in KSA) say that they do ‘every time’.

And three-quarters say that they checked the sustainability of the accommodation they stayed in on their last holiday (79% in UAE and 71% in KSA). Although only 40% across both markets say they did before they booked - still higher than the EMEA average of 30%.

Growing rapidly when it comes to travel planning for 2025 is the use of AI. More than two-thirds (67%) say they have used AI to help plan or research a holiday. This rises as high as 74% in UAE and falls slightly to 61% in the KSA. However, both are well above the EMEA average of 41%.

What will be important for travellers in 2025?

When it comes to accommodation preferences, the ‘brilliant basics’ will remain key for travellers, with cleanliness (85% in UAE and 95% in KSA), location (82% in UAE and 92% in KSA) and customer service (81% in UAE and 92% in KSA) the most important factors.

But for more than 70% (72% in UAE and 71% in KSA), sustainability is now a key accommodation consideration, while over half like accommodation to be pet-friendly (53% in UAE and 49% in KSA). Over seven in ten also call out the importance of accommodation catering to solo travellers (68% in UAE and 78% in KSA).

The key priorities for travellers are ‘spending time with friends and family’ (49% - 47% in UAE and 52% in KSA), followed by ‘treating myself’ (45% - 40% in UAE and 50% in KSA). Although for over four in ten (41% - 40% in UAE and 43% in KSA) it is important they come back feeling healthier than when they left.

Savvy spending

The research also shows that despite planning more holidays, consumers are looking for the best value for money from holidays in 2025 whatever their budget.

The main thing that would tip travellers who are considering a holiday over the edge to book it is ‘getting a special price’ (54% - 51% in UAE and 57% in KSA).

Nearly half of travellers (42% in UAE and 49% in KSA) say that they always take exchange rates into account when going on holidays - 8% across both markets say that they ‘never usually do, but will in 2025.

Shoulder season breaks - going away in the months surrounding peak season - is another popular way to make breaks more affordable. Three-quarters (76% in UAE and 74% in KSA) say that they have, or have considered, doing this, with the main reason being to get better value.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, comments: “According to the figures from this comprehensive report, the vast majority of travellers across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will do as many, or more, holidays and breaks in 2025, than they did in 2024. This strong desire for international, regional and domestic travel is great news for the industry and we are excited for the year ahead.

“The research also identifies several trends for 2025. Bravecations and heritage holidays will be key themes for next year with savvy spending being a key consideration for many when booking their holidays, irrespective of budget.

“The research also reveals that over the past 12 months we have seen the use of AI become well and truly mainstream across the region - with most young people now using this as an entirely normal part of travel planning. This is only set to continue in 2025. Meanwhile sustainability is no longer simply a ‘nice to have’ but now a key consideration for many travellers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, especially when it comes to accommodation." -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).