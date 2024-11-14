Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and the master developer behind The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands, has announced a major expansion that will see the addition of 5,000 new five-star hotel rooms to Dubai's hospitality sector.

This represents a significant 10% increase to Dubai's current five-star hotel room inventory, which stands at 52,750 rooms according to the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

With this expansion, Kleindienst Group is set to become Dubai's largest five-star hotel developer, highlighting the company's significant contribution to the government's vision for a thriving hospitality sector and its role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier global tourism destination.

This landmark development represents one of the most significant hospitality expansions in the emirate's history.

Additionally, Kleindienst Group celebrates a 20% construction milestone for the AED 500 million Hotel London. This property will combine timeless British elegance with modern sustainability, offering guests a unique blend of heritage and innovation.

With a total project value of $6 billion spanning six islands on The World Islands, Kleindienst Group is set to deliver over 20 hotels and resorts featuring 5,000 luxury rooms. The project solidifies the group’s status as a key player in Dubai’s hospitality sector.

On the key expansion, Founder and Chairman Josef Kleindienst said: "Achieving a position where we constitute 10% of Dubai’s five-star hotel inventory and becoming the largest five-star hotel developer is a significant milestone for us."

"It reinforces our commitment to cementing Dubai’s position as the world’s leading luxury tourism destination. This accomplishment reflects our dedication to delivering projects that not only elevate Dubai’s hospitality sector but also provide our investors with extraordinary value and lasting returns," he stated.

"Our strategies at Kleindienst Group are closely aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which emphasises sustainable development by diversifying attractions and enhancing visitor experiences," observed Kleindienst.

"Additionally, we support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' to boost tourism by developing world-class infrastructure, including hotels, resorts, and attractions, while shaping the future of tourism and hospitality in Dubai," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

