Jeddah Municipality has prepared five waterfronts and 442 parks across the city for visitors during the summer, offering high-quality leisure spots designed to the highest standards, reported SPA.

Jeddah has become a popular destination for visitors from both inside and outside the Kingdom. People come to enjoy its beautiful waterfronts, parks, and various amenities, as well as to attend the Jeddah Season events, said the report citing senior officials.

These events offer a wide range of entertainment experiences that cater to families and individuals of all ages.

The waterfronts feature fountains, artistic sculptures, children's play areas, green spaces, swimming beaches, sports facilities, restaurants and cafés, pedestrian walkways, and bike paths, providing something for everyone to enjoy, they added.

