Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has launched a new integrated media campaign in the GCC, aimed at encouraging future repeat travel to Japan by showcasing destinations beyond popular cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. This initiative focuses on promoting visits to new areas of Japan that are still less well known in the GCC countries, contributing to the diversification of travel experiences.

As interest in Japan continues to grow throughout the GCC, JNTO’s efforts come at a time of record-breaking visitor numbers. In 2024, the number of visitors to Japan from the six GCC countries reached an all-time high of 44,661—marking a 34.5% increase from the previous year. In the first half of 2025, arrivals have continued at an even stronger pace, with a 20.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024—further underlining Japan’s rising popularity in the Middle East.

While first-time visitors to Japan typically explore Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, this campaign encourages seasoned travelers to explore new regions such as Hokkaido, offering cool summer weather, dynamic outdoor experiences, and high-quality accommodations ideal for luxury travelers. The island’s natural bounty also brings exceptional culinary experiences, with locally sourced seafood, dairy, and produce. Additionally, Hokkaido provides an opportunity to learn about the unique traditions of the Ainu, the indigenous people of Japan.

Kobayashi Daisuke, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office, said, "With the continued growth in visitor numbers, we believe it is time to move our promotional efforts in the GCC market to the next phase. Hokkaido is the perfect summer destination for travelers from this region—its cool weather, rich natural beauty, fresh gourmet cuisine, and luxurious accommodations make it an ideal escape from the heat."

