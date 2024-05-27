Muscat – Iran is planning to launch new passenger lines connecting the islands of Kish and Qeshm to Oman and Dubai.

Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Free Industrial Trade and Special Economic Zones, was quoted by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency as saying that the country was focusing on the development of sea tourism in the free zones of the country.

“In addition to developing the domestic sea lines, there are plans to launch recreational and passenger lines from Kish and Qeshm islands to the destinations of Dubai and Oman,” he said.

The development of maritime tourism and transportation of sea passengers in the free zones of the country have been put on the agenda of the council, Abdolmaleki added.

He stressed that Qeshm and Kish islands have high capacities for launching maritime lines to Gulf states. Given the keenness of investors in the private sector, Abdolmaleki said that the country would witness the commissioning of these international maritime lines, which will boost maritime tourism in the region.

He said more than 100 investment packages, valued at €1bn, have been presented to the investors of the private sector.

Oman’s National Ferries Company (NFC) had launched Khasab-Qeshm route in 2016. Later, Khasab-Bandar Abbas and Muscat-Chabahar Port routes were added to the NFC’s international network.

However, the services had to be suspended soon after because of the tepid response.

