Saudi Arabia - Discover Saudi, a leading destination management company in Saudi Arabia (part of Almosafer), has been appointed the first DMC from Saudi Arabia to become a member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the global community and knowledge hub for the international association and governmental meetings industry.

The move will enable Discover Saudi to leverage its status as the kingdom’s destination management company (DMC) of choice and further enhance Saudi Arabia’s thriving MICE sector, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, said a statement.

As a member of ICCA, Discover Saudi will gain access to a global network of event organisers, enabling them to boost KSA’s flourishing convention and congress industry.

Discover Saudi will also leverage Almosafer’s digitally advanced and integrated platforms to further engage ICCA’s extensive network of partners and collaborators to provide various opportunities for travel and tourism services. The membership will help amplify Discover Saudi’s leading position as a DMC and promote the Kingdom as the destination of choice for MICE tourism.

Senthil Gopinath, CEO, ICCA, said about the partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Discover Saudi (part of Almosafer) as the newest member of ICCA in Saudi Arabia. Their commitment to enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a premier business events destination aligns perfectly with ICCA’s vision of fostering global collaboration and industry growth. As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its MICE sector, we look forward to supporting Discover Saudi in leveraging ICCA’s global network, resources, and expertise to drive impactful and sustainable business events.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, addressing the significance of this partnership, stated: “With our membership in ICCA we aim to redefine the landscape of interconnected businesses through collaboration and innovation, to capitalize on Saudi Arabia’s ever-growing conferences and conventions sector. Supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to lead the world in large-scale business events and exhibitions, Discover Saudi, as a leading provider of event logistics services in the Kingdom, will work with ICCA to further enhance our offerings, especially within the crucial MICE sector while driving more business inwards in keeping with our commitment to support Saudi Vision 2030.”

ICCA’s standing in the international association meetings sector enables them to offer data, education, and communication channels, as well as business development and networking opportunities for members. Discover Saudi will gain access to an extensive database of over 220,000 meetings, 20,000 regularly occurring meeting series, and 11,500 associations. With more than 1,100 members in almost 100 countries worldwide, ICCA helps organisations build long-term resilience and stability through events and meetings that help drive economic and social progress.

Discover Saudi’s membership within this global network will enable them to further grow the convention and congress business in the Kingdom. Discover Saudi will also take part in the upcoming 2025 ICCA Congress in Porto, Portugal, in November, further solidifying its standing in the international events and meetings sector, the statement added.

