GENEVA: International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data for September 2024 global passenger demand and indicated 7.1% growth in total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), compared to September 2023, an all-time high for September.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 5.8% year-on-year. The September load factor was 83.6%. International demand rose 9.2% compared to September 2023. Capacity was up 9.1% year-on-year and the load factor rose to 83.8%. Domestic demand rose 3.7% compared to September 2023. Capacity was up 0.7% year-on-year and the load factor was 83.3% .

“The year’s peak travel season ended with demand at an all-time high. This is good news not just for passengers but also for the global economy," according to the global association.

However, Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. warned that while every flight creates more jobs and trade, the air travel success story is bringing challenges: "We will soon face a capacity crunch in some regions which threatens to curtail these economic and social benefits. Governments will face a choice: lose out to more dynamic nations who value global connectivity, or forge a consensus for sustainable growth. Airlines are making significant investments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. That needs to be accompanied by an equally active political vision, backed-up by actions, to ensure we have efficient and sufficient airport and air traffic management capacity to meet the needs of citizens and businesses to travel.”