Global hospitality major Hilton has entered into a deal with Saudi real estate developer Osus to introduce two of its award-winning brands - Hilton Garden Inn and Curio Collection by Hilton branded residences - to the ‘Osus Eye’ project in Riyadh.

The Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Osus Eye will comprise 250 guest rooms and suites, along with a multi-function room, a board room and two meeting rooms.

Its guests will get to enjoy a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and a wide array of dining options including an all-day social space, a rooftop venue and a juice bar.

Curio Collection Residences by Hilton at Riyadh Osus Eye will feature 176 units including studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind experiences crafted for bespoke living in the world’s most sought-out destinations, it stated.

The residents will have access to a wide variety of signature residential services including a valet desk, a concierge, multi-purpose rooms for meetings and events, and a café counter.

Additional lifestyle amenities include a fitness centre, a swimming pool, wellness and treatment rooms, as well as a salon and cinema theatre, it stated.

According to Osus, this partnership - which also includes the management and operation of these properties - adds significant value to the development by combining Osus' expertise in pioneering real estate projects with Hilton’s more than 100-year legacy of delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

The agreement was signed at the 4th Hospitality Innovation Summit in the presence of senior Osus management officials including its Chairman Abdullah Al Majid and CEO Anas Al Majid as well as top Hilton executives Vice President MEA (Development) Carlos Khneisser and Managing Director Mena (Development) Alain Osta.

On the Hilton collaboration, Al Majid said: "This underscores Osus' commitment to developing premier real estate projects that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation."

Osus Eye, he stated, represents a groundbreaking transformation in Riyadh’s real estate landscape, offering a holistic urban concept that integrates lifestyle-inspired living, premium hospitality, retail centers, offices and entertainment facilities in a setting that enhances everyday life.

"It will be a fully integrated tourism and hospitality destination, aligning with our vision of providing world-class hospitality experiences that cater to both local and global market expectations," he added.

Khneisser said: "As we continue with our plans to quadruple our presence in Saudi Arabia and open more than 70 hotels across the kingdom in the coming years, we look forward to delivering hotels and residential projects that meet the diverse demands of today’s travellers and lifestyle home buyers."

The launch of the value-driven Hilton Garden Inn brand and lifestyle Curio Collection by Hilton brand reflects Osus' commitment to bringing quality experiences that blend lifestyle, innovation, and sustainability, reinforcing the project's status as a premier destination in the heart of Riyadh, he added.

-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).