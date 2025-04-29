The German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC) announced that GCC visitors to Germany have grown steadily to over 489,689 in 2024, a steady year-on-year increase of 1.2% and a 21% increase when compared with the total visitor numbers in 2022.

The announcement was made during a press conference, which was held on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC), an affiliate of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB), commented, “We have now witnessed considerable growth in visitor numbers from the GCC countries since the end of the pandemic.

“These figures underscore Germany’s increasing post pandemic popularity with GCC visitors and bodes well for 2025. With direct flights from the GCC countries to Munich, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hannover, Stuttgart, Cologne and Hamburg, this year we want to encourage GCC residents to visit Germany and experience our diverse year-round tourism offering.”

Luis Monreal, Senior Director Sales Middle East Lufthansa Group Airlines, commented: “Lufthansa Group is proud to team up this year with the DZT as their official carrier. We connect the GCC with Germany nonstop since 1960 with its flights to Saudi Arabia. Lufthansa and Eurowings offer both to our passengers German hospitality already on board. Lufthansa, as a premium carrier, offers stable and year-round connections to Frankfurt and Munich from Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam. Our value-airline Eurowings is expanding substantially since 2023 in the GCC by offering more direct connections to other German such as Berlin, Stuttgart, Cologne and Hanover. They meet their GCC customers much closer to their homes as they offer departures also from Dubai World, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah. The strong increase in demand for these new routes show that we cater to the need to reach different cities in all parts of Germany. Starting from October 2025, the Lufthansa Group airlines will offer over 120 connections per week between the GCC and Germany. The comfort and travel experience with the Lufthansa Group airlines starts already while booking the ticket via our award-winning apps, that accompany each passenger during the whole trip.”

In addition to connectivity, the GNTB has also unveiled a series of marketing campaigns and special themes.

Cultureland Germany, as the name suggests, highlights Germany’s vibrant and diverse cultural scene, from art, to design, or music, Germany offers a wealth of interesting places of cultural and historical significance for GCC tourists to visit.

This includes Chemnitz, the European Capital of Culture for 2025, which is located in the Saxony region of the country. 2025 also marks the 275th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach’s death, with dozens of events lined up to commemorate his life and music.

Embrace German Nature is promoting its three UNESCO natural world Heritage Sites, 16 UNESCO biosphere reserves, 16 national parks and 104 nature parks, all of which can be easily explored along hiking routes and cycle paths.

The GNTB’s Simply Feel Good – Sustainable Travel in Germany campaign is focused on Germany’s natural landscapes, raising awareness of the fragility of ecosystems. Germany has 20 sustainably certified regions and cities with over 1,540 sustainably certified accommodation establishments and 350 spa and health resorts.

One special theme this year, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is the German Fairy Tale Route. Spanning 600 km from Hanau to Bremen, this scenic route connects around 70 locations, including Rapunzel's tower and the castle where Sleeping Beauty slept for 100 years, bringing fairy tales to life.

Additionally, Germany’s digitalisation campaign, featuring Emma – the new state-of-the-art AI travel companion – shines a spotlight on the country’s top destinations through innovative travel experiences. The #EmmaTravelsGermany initiative seamlessly blends technology with culture, positioning Germany as a must-visit destination for modern travellers. -TradeArabia News Service

