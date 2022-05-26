RIYADH — flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced relaunching its loyalty program "nasmiles" as of May 22, 2022, with new exclusive offers and rewards for members.

Under the slogan "More travel, more nasmiles," the revamped program allows members to earn points for every riyal spent on their domestic and international flights, Economy and Premium class.

Upon joining, nasmiles offers its members everything theywould come to expect from an innovative loyalty program, allowing them to earn and redeem their SMILE Points when booking flights, choosing their favorite seats, purchasing excess baggage, and relaxing in style at selected airport lounges across flynas network.

It also allows collecting points through partners and presentsexclusive offers with them.

The program provides its members with benefits that include access to the nasmiles lounge at Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah airports, the use of points to purchase tickets and additional baggage and pay for seats, in addition to priority to know offers, priority to issue a boarding pass at the airport and other exclusive benefits.

nasmiles has two membership tiers: Basic and Prime, which is the highest tier. Upon joining nasmiles, the member is immediately enrolled in Basic by default, upgraded to Prime when he collects 15,000 SMILE Points. Moreover, the membership can be upgraded through the new Nasclub for a monthly fee.

Clients can join nasmiles for free through the website www.nasmiles.flynas.com.

