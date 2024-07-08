Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, is inviting passengers to explore the Mediterranean – from Greek shores to the Turkish Riviera – as part of its seasonal summer offering this year, until September 22.

Bodrum

Bodrum in Türkiye is a captivating blend of history and modern luxury. Known for its lively atmosphere, pristine beaches and the historic Bodrum Castle, this destination offers something for everyone. Explore the ancient ruins of Halicarnassus, enjoy the vibrant marina or simply relax by the peaceful azure waters.

Corfu

Corfu offers lush landscapes and a rich history. This summer, relax on beautiful beaches and explore the island’s verdant olive groves. Whether you’re looking for adventure or tranquillity, Corfu has something for everyone.

Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is known for its stunning medieval architecture, historic walls and magnificent views of the Adriatic Sea. It invites guests to walk through its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, relax on its picturesque beaches, or visit the famed Lokrum Island.

Mykonos

Famed for its cosmopolitan atmosphere and iconic architecture, Mykonos is a summer destination. With its picturesque windmills, charming streets and world-renowned entertainment, Mykonos promises an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Olbia

Olbia is the gateway to the Costa Smeralda, known for its luxury resorts, exclusive beaches and clear blue waters. From high-end shopping and dining in Porto Cervo to exploring archaeological sites, Olbia offers a sophisticated and diverse experience as a Sardinian paradise.

Santorini

Santorini’s white-washed buildings, stunning sunsets and volcanic beaches create a perfect setting for couples and honeymooners as well as others seeking a picturesque getaway. It offers an opportunity to explore the ancient city of Akrotiri.

Tivat

Tivat is a hidden gem offering beautiful beaches, luxury marinas and a rich cultural heritage, which includes the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage site and Porto Montenegro.

Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).