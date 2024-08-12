UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced that it will start flying its A380 double-decker to Singapore starting from February 1, 2025 and also boost its operations to Thailand from the current 35 flights to 41 per week from October 27 onwards.

The new schedule will include 21 flights to Bangkok and 20 to Phuket, compared to the current 18 and 17 flights, respectively, said the UAE flag-carrier in a statement.

Singapore becomes the fourth major city to enjoy the Etihad A380 experience in addition to London and New York, as well as Paris which will be served by the A380 from 1 November, it stated.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: "We are thrilled to announce that our iconic A380 aircraft will begin serving the Singapore route early next year."

"This aircraft provides our business and leisure travellers with an exceptional flying experience and seamless connections to our Middle East, European, and North American networks," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).