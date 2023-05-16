Etihad Airways has launched its 'Sizzling Summer' sale on Economy and Business fares to select destinations on its global network.

Economy class fares start at AED795 to Tel Aviv, while Business class fares to Bangkok start at AED9,995.

The destinations on Economy Sale from Abu Dhabi are: Tel Aviv, Amman, Istanbul, Vienna, Manila and Bangkok.

The cities on the Business class sale from Abu Dhabi are: Bangkok, Vienna, Munich, Rome, Seoul and Chicago.

Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few. - TradeArabia News Service

