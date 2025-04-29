DUBAI: Sherif Fathi, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism, stated that Emirati investments in Egypt's tourism sector serve as a successful paradigm for public-private partnerships between the two nations.

Highlighting the significance of recent investments, particularly the Ras El Hekma project, he emphasised their crucial addition to existing ventures and asserted that these collaborations underscore the substantial confidence in the Egyptian tourism market.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, the Minister said that Egypt's tourism sector demonstrated robust performance in 2024, achieving an approximate growth rate of 6% with approximately 15.8 million tourist arrivals, despite regional challenges encountered throughout the previous year. He further noted the positive trajectory of the Egyptian tourism sector in light of regional circumstances, with Egypt targeting an elevated growth rate for 2025.

He also indicated that the first quarter of the current year witnessed a 25% growth compared to the corresponding period last year, attributing this increase to the continuation of the positive momentum observed in the final quarter of 2024.