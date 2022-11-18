With a busy travel period set to start tomorrow, Emirates airline urged passengers to head to the airport up to three hours before their flights and make use of several smart services to complete check-in procedures.

Dubai is expected to see a surge in travellers as the region gets busy with iconic sports events, the UAE National Day long weekend, and the upcoming festive season, the airline said in an advisory issued on Friday.

Among those who are flying into the emirate's airports are visitors for the myriad of winter events — like those attending the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, travellers headed to Doha for football matches, and those arriving for the Emirates Dubai 7s, which is set to welcome 5,500 athletes from 32 countries.

UAE National Day will also see a high level of outbound travel as UAE residents enjoy the long weekend, and from December 16 onwards, Emirates is expecting the seasonal "super outbound peak" for the festive period.

In addition to arriving to the airport up to three hours before a flight, here are a few tips for a seamless travel experience:

1. Plan everything on the Emirates app

Passengers are encouraged to download the Emirates app on their mobile phone to get all their flight details at their fingertips. Users can book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, check what meals will be served onboard, book their chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via the ice inflight entertainment.

2. Sort your luggage out in advance or check in from home

An excellent and complimentary option – especially for families travelling with children — is to drop luggage the night before travel. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check in early and drop off their bags to the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv, and then arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

3. Check in online, or remotely in Ajman

All passengers can check in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in option. In a few clicks, they can select a seat and preferred meal, and take advantage of any last-minute upgrade options. At the airport, it’s easy to drop bags at the dedicated baggage drop desks and download a digital boarding pass.

Those starting their journeys from Ajman can also take advantage of a 24‑hour city check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. Passengers can check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, present health documents, check in baggage and collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for Dh20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can simply continue through to their flight.

4. Use self check-in kiosks

A quick and easy option once at the airport are the self check-in kiosks. Travellers can follow the steps on the touchscreen kiosk and complete the check-in process or operate the kiosk without touch using a mobile phone.

5. Get smart with biometrics

For First and Business Class customers, the Smart Tunnel at Dubai International Airport is a world-first for passport control, whereby passengers simply walk through a tunnel and are cleared by immigration authorities without human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp. All it takes to register is a quick photo at check-in to capture facial data

Passengers can also register to use the Smart Gates at Emirates Terminal 3 and speed through Immigration every time they return to Dubai. If a UAE citizen or resident, passengers can use their passport, boarding pass or a valid UAE ID. Smart Gates can also be used by GCC national’s or a visa on arrival visitor with a biometric passport.

