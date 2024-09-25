UAE - Ellington Properties, a leading design-led real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of Playa Del Sol, its second residential project on Al Marjan Island and fourth in Ras Al Khaimah.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, this development follows the success of Cala Del Mar, setting a new standard for coastal elevated living.

Playa Del Sol offers a harmonious blend of serene surroundings and curated lifestyles, providing an exceptional retreat for residents, said the developer.

Situated on the tranquil Al Marjan Island, its residents will get an exclusive seaside experience. Located next to the Wynn Resort, this development seamlessly combines vibrant entertainment with a serene atmosphere.

It comprises a diverse selection of studios, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom duplexes, 4-bedroom penthouses, and a 4-bedroom villa. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and create an elegant, welcoming environment that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces.

With panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and easy access to the pristine shoreline, Playa Del Soll is a prime destination for those seeking both relaxation and excitement.

Playa Del Sol boasts a prime location near the iconic Wynn Resort, a landmark set to attract both international and national attention. This strategic positioning enhances the appeal of Playa Del Sol, providing residents and investors with easy access to the region’s dynamic new entertainment hub.

"With the rising demand for exceptional residential properties in Ras Al Khaimah, Ellington Properties is dedicated to delivering distinctive developments like Playa Del Sol," remarked Elie Naaman, the Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties.

"Playa Del Sol reflects our unwavering commitment to crafting thoughtfully designed living experiences that seamlessly integrate nature with modern living. This project is tailored for those who seek not only refined elegance and comfort but also a vibrant, connected community on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island," he added.

According to him, Playa Del Sol offers more than just a residence—it’s a sanctuary designed for balanced life of relaxation and recreation. With exclusive access to a private jetty yacht, residents enjoy unparalleled experiences on the water.

"The development features a sophisticated clubhouse, a vibrant teens’ room, a kids’ play area, and a range of spa amenities, including massage rooms, saunas, and steam rooms. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the squash court, gym, and yoga studio, while outdoor spaces include a stunning multi-layered infinity pool, a kids’ splash zone, a courtyard, and playgrounds—all crafted to enhance a vibrant, connected lifestyle," he added.

