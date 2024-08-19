Egypt’s North Coast is poised to become a global leader in sustainable tourism, with the development of New Alamein City serving as a key driver, according to Mohamed Kaoud, former head of the Tourism and Aviation Committee at the Egyptian Junior Business Association.

Kaoud said that New Alamein City, distinguished by its location in one of Egypt’s best coastal areas, is attracting significant investment and interest from both domestic and international players. He cited the city’s easy access through three airports: Alamein, Borg El Arab, and Marsa Matrouh.

“The state is moving steadily in implementing a well-defined strategy for the New Alamein, which is evident in the implementation of robust infrastructure,” Kaoud said. “This, along with attracting foreign direct investment, implementing strong governance, strategic marketing, further infrastructure enhancement, empowering experienced national talent, establishing joint ventures with international consulting firms, and focusing on sustainability and resilience, while also developing effective plans for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), has made the city a top investment destination, with companies competing for available opportunities.”

He added that the state’s engagement of the private sector in developing the North Coast is aimed at expanding tourism activities and offerings beyond the current focus on beaches and entertainment, which currently make up 85% of the region’s tourism patterns.

“The investments expected in Ras El Hekma City are a result of establishing the new city of El Alamein, which serves as the nucleus for developing the North Coast,” Kaoud said. “This has attracted substantial capital and investments from regional countries to develop investment opportunities on the coast.”

Kaoud said that 10 million trips have reached the North Coast this year, despite the target being 2 million visitors. He pointed out that the El Alamein Festival is one of the main reasons for this tourist attraction to the New Alamein City, as it combines entertainment events and important conferences, such as the 2024 Air Show, which will start in early September.

Regarding the volume of reservations on the North Coast, Kaoud confirmed that July and August witness a significant influx of domestic and foreign tourism, and demand is also increasing in September and October, despite the number of hotel rooms on the coast not exceeding 6,000. He said that 3,000 rooms are expected to be added in the next two to three years, noting the private sector’s significant capacity to double the hotel capacity in the region.

Kaoud commended the state’s approach to maximising the benefits of yacht tourism on the North Coast through partnership with the private sector. He said that 4 to 5 yacht marinas are currently under construction in the region, aiming to attract large yachts to the coast.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

