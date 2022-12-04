Egypt has many natural resources that can put it in the ranks of global health destinations, according to Adel Al-Gendy — Director-General of the General Department of Strategy at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

His remarks came during his speech in a medical tourism conference that was held on Friday and organised by the Cairo Doctors Syndicate in the presence of Professor Sherine Ghaleb — President of the Cairo Doctors Syndicate and the Conference — under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB) and the Ministry of Health and Population.

During the conference, Al-Gendy delivered a speech during which he referred to the prime minister’s directions to pay attention to the health tourism product in Egypt, pointing out that Egypt has many natural resources that can put it in the ranks of global health destinations, pointing out that the capabilities and competitive elements of the Egyptian health destination are not limited to this momentum of resources only.

He added that the state has prepared investment plans to benefit economically from this tourist product, taking into account the highest levels of sustainability and responsible development in terms of environmentally friendly capacity and climate compatible with the nature of the region, in addition to establishing a land and air transportation network that facilitated access to locations with these resources, while enabling local communities to continue traditional practices to provide an enriching healing experience.

He stressed that Egypt’s success in becoming a distinguished regional centre in the treatment of many diseases and the superiority of its human resources in eliminating intractable viruses, as well as its ability to overcome the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic made it a destination filled with high-profit investment opportunities in the field of health tourism.

For her part, Iman Abdel Rahman — Director-General of the General Department of Tourism Awareness at the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion — explained that the Ministry’s sponsorship of this conference comes within the framework of its promotional strategy, which aims to shed light on the diversity of the Egyptian tourism product, including the medical tourism product, and shed light on the readiness of the Egyptian tourist destination to receive people interested in this product.

It should be noted that the conference includes a number of sessions dealing with shedding light on medical tourism and a presentation of some therapeutic medical fields that characterise Egypt, some distinguished medical facilities, and a presentation by the tourism ministry on destinations in Egypt, in addition to two dialogue sessions, one of which was on the challenges and difficulties in tourism treatment and the other about opportunities and recommendations.

