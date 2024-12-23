Egypt aims to achieve an annual increase between 5 and 6% in the number of tourists by 2028, with expectations of double-digit growth in subsequent years, Asharq Business reported, citing the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy.

Speaking at a conference in Cairo, Fathy also announced plans for a new initiative designed to provide incentives for developing new hotels.

This initiative will complement the existing program, which primarily focuses on expanding the capacity of current hotels.

