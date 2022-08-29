The former site of Expo 2020 in Dubai is reopening in a few months under a new name: Expo City Dubai.

The venue of the exposition, which drew millions of visitors between October 2021 and March 31, 2022, will open its doors to the public starting from October, with ticket prices pegged at AED50 ($13.61) per person per pavilion.

Ahead of the official opening, two popular pavilions, Alif (Mobility) and Terra (Sustainability), will be available for public visits starting from September 1, according to a statement on Monday.

The other attractions, such as Al Wasl Plaza, will open their doors in October.

The Expo's Opportunity Pavilion will reopen "later this year" and will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum.

"Much of the Expo City Dubai's public realm will be open and is free to visit," the statement said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

