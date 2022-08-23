Dubai has won bids to host 99 major events in the first six months of 2022, which could attract 77,000 delegates and occupy 330,000 hotel rooms in the coming years.

The Dubai Media Office said winning the bids will boost the emirate’s events, hospitality and related tourism sectors and advance the wider economy by bringing knowledge and expertise from around the world.

Dubai Business Events (DBE), the emirate’s official convention bureau, submitted 200 bids and proposals for international business events in the first half of the year, with some still to be determined, the media office statement said.

In addition to industry conferences, particularly in the medical field, the emirate will host corporate events including the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries’ Annual Convention and Incentive in 2022 as well as IBM Best in Tech in 2023.

DBE said the success of Expo 2020 Dubai had helped attract decision-makers as well as showcasing the emirate.

The bureau will undertake sales missions across Europe, Latin America and Israel to build on its H1 2022 bids and will see inbound study missions from Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and North America, the statement concluded.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

