Dubai’s countryside will be transformed into key touristic destinations as part of a new integrated development plan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement after chairing a Dubai Council meeting on Tuesday.

Under the plan, to be overseen by Dubai Council’s Commissioner General for Infrastructure Mattar Al Tayer, areas like Al Marmoum, Al Habbab, Al Lisaila and Al Faqa will undergo extensive development and improvement of services.

“The aim is to create new economic opportunities for residents of these areas,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The council also approved a new vision for residential neighborhoods of citizens. A plan will be presented within a month to develop the first three neighbourhoods of Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha and Al Mizhar.

“Providing a high quality of life for our citizens is a priority,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

The council approved a series of resolutions, including restructuring Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department.

