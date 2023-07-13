Despite the rising barometer and scorching heat, Dubai summer doesn't disappoint, offering residents and visitors an array of activities to keep them entertained during the season. The city offers many exciting indoor activities, providing cool escapes and endless entertainment.

Dubai has recently launched a captivating summer campaign called #DubaiDestinations, aimed at positioning the city as an ideal summer getaway. The campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai and running until the end of August, seeks to showcase Dubai's unique charm and diverse offerings during the warmer months of the year.

The campaign invites residents and tourists to embark on a new journey to discover the emirate's offerings in the warmer months of the year. The campaign showcases the city's unique charm as a summer destination through engaging stories.

Mall hopping

Dubai is a shopper's dream destination, with some of the biggest and fanciest malls bursting with fun activities, luxury brands and eating-out options. For instance, Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping destinations, is a haven for indoor activities. Besides the shopping experience, visitors can explore attractions like the ice-skating rink, marvel at the dinosaur skeleton and the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, where visitors can admire marine life through a massive glass panel or dive with the fish.

Adventure parks

There are indoor adventure parks for thrill-seekers and adventurers for an adrenalin-rushing experience, even during summer. IMG Worlds of Adventure is the perfect destination. It is the world's largest indoor theme park and guarantees an action-packed day for all ages. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, immersive experiences, and live entertainment in a climate-controlled environment.

Ski Dubai

Another popular attraction is Ski Dubai, an extraordinary winter wonderland in the Mall of the Emirates. Visitors can enjoy the snowy paradise, skiing, snowboarding, or some playful snowball fight. Ski Dubai offers an enchanting winter experience despite the scorching heat outside.

Escape rooms

Escape rooms have gained popularity as a group activity, and the city has a variety of escape game experiences. Challenge your problem-solving skills and teamwork as you attempt to solve puzzles and mysteries within a set time limit. These engaging adventures can be found in various locations across the city, offering an exciting escape from the summer heat.

Museums

There are many museums in Dubai, and summer can be a fantastic time to get enriched with the culture and traditions of the country. The Dubai Museum is ideal for a visual experience and is located in the historic Al Fahidi district. This museum showcases a remarkable collection of traditional and contemporary artworks, highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage.

