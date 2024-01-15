ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates is home to a wealth of geological treasures, from towering mountains and deep valleys to stunning coastlines and shifting sand dunes. This diversity of geological features, combined with the country's warm winter climate, makes it a prime destination for geotourism.

Geotourism is a type of tourism that focuses on the natural and cultural heritage of a place. It is a sustainable form of tourism that seeks to protect the environment and educate visitors about the importance of geology.

Khalid Al Hosani, Director of Geology and Mineral Resources Department at Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the United Arab Emirates is home to many unique natural sites of high geological value that attract geologists from all over the world to study these unique geological features.

The UAE has many geological features that are of interest to geotourists. These include:

-Al Aflaj: These ancient irrigation systems are a unique feature of the UAE's eastern mountains and desert plains. They are made up of a network of tunnels and canals that channel water from underground aquifers to the surface.

-Sand dunes: The UAE is home to some of the largest sand dunes in the world. These dunes are constantly shifting, creating a constantly changing landscape.

-Mountain ranges: The UAE's mountain ranges are home to a variety of geological formations, including fossils, rock formations, and minerals.

-Coastlines: The UAE's coastlines are home to a variety of geological features, including coral reefs, mangrove forests, and sea caves.

These geological features offer visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the history of the UAE and the natural world. They also provide opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, and rock climbing.

The UAE government is committed to promoting geotourism as a way to boost tourism and raise awareness of the country's natural heritage. In this respect, the 'World's Coolest Winter', comes as the UAE's first federal tourism campaign and one of the initiatives of 'UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism'. It was launched with an aim to highlight the major landmarks and attractions that distinguish the seven emirates from each other and contribute to the UAE as a single destination.

The campaign has been successful in attracting visitors from all over the world. In 2023, the UAE welcomed a record number of tourists, with geotourism playing a significant role in the increase.

As the UAE continues to develop its tourism industry, geotourism is expected to play an even greater role. The country's geological treasures offer a unique and unforgettable experience for visitors from all walks of life.