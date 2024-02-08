RIYADH — Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), said that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is a vital supporter of Diriyah development projects. He said that Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has allocated nine kilometers to establish one of the most beautiful museums in the world.



Addressing the PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Inzerillo said that Diriyah will open many assets and facilities in December, and will take similar steps at the end of each year until it reaches its targets in support of the Saudi Vision 2030. “Diriyah has opened many assets and projects since 2021 and is continuing to do so, and it also has many residential areas and projects, a large portion of which have been sold,” he said.



The DGDA chief said that there are many major projects in Diriyah, where a group of hotels will be opened soon, and there are museums, including Al-Mustaqbal. “There are also 9 kilometers that have been allocated for parks, and there are also farms and other projects that serve the community and facilitate improvement of the quality of life of people,” he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).