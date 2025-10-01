Dan Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, specialising in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, today launched “Solan”, its new hospitality brand in Saudi Arabia that will create a collaborative network of unique hospitality farm stay experiences, empowering farm owners to transform their land into tourism destinations.

This will support local communities in diversifying their income and developing sustainable businesses in line with Vision 2030 goals, reported SPA.

According to a Dan Company press release issued today, Solan will collaborate with lodges, istirahas, and farm owners across Saudi Arabia.

Through Dan’s support, farm owners will be empowered with training, resources, and operational expertise to transform their properties into high-end stay and immersive day-experience destinations.

Guests will be invited to explore the Kingdom's natural splendor and local heritage, creating direct and indirect job opportunities and boosting the local economy.

Solan is committed to preserving local culture and promoting and showcasing community traditions to both local and international travelers.

Across its destinations, Solan will provide distinctive experiences that combine the rich natural heritage of Saudi Arabia with rural farm life, offering an authentic experience characterised by warm hospitality from partners and hospitality services meeting international standards.

It will also provide opportunities for visitors to learn more about traditional and modern agricultural practices, discover activities that highlight Saudi Arabia's diversity in terms of landscapes, culture, traditions, and crops, and ultimately enhance their connection to the Kingdom's natural environment.

Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, stated: "Solan is the first Saudi hospitality brand to introduce a franchise model in agritourism, opening opportunities to diversify tourism experiences across the Kingdom by providing comprehensive support for our partners. This allows us to offer authentic local experiences that showcase the natural beauty and agricultural diversity of various regions.Solan promotes sustainable agriculture while empowering farm and Istiraha owners, and local communities to help build a thriving future for the tourism and hospitality sector, strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global tourism destination."

Moreover, the release highlighted that Dan Company signed memoranda of understanding with several partners, aiming to develop a sustainable local tourism system and expand the agritourism sector's business by providing financing solutions to farm owners.

This will enable them to diversify their activities, build prosperous businesses, and enhance the economic and social situation of local communities, supporting the future of tourism and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a promising global tourist destination.

Solan is targeting numerous cities across Saudi Arabia that have been selected based on their potential for farm-based tourism, maximising demand potential and agricultural diversity to offer a variety of agricultural and adventure experiences along with the local hospitality.

The first pilot farms by Solan will be announced soon.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).