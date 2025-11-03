Egypt - Capital Elite Developments has signed a management agreement with the US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, to develop Wyndham Hotels & Residences Cairo West — a flagship mixed-use hospitality project with total investments of EGP 13bn.

Mostafa Abdallah Gomaa Mansour, Chairperson of Capital Elite Developments, described the partnership as a milestone in the company’s expansion plans in West Cairo. He highlighted Wyndham’s global expertise in hospitality management and reaffirmed Capital Elite’s commitment to delivering high-quality, internationally branded developments in Egypt.

The project will be located in the Dreamland area, close to the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, positioning it as a prime destination for both business and leisure travellers. The development will comprise 600 hotel and residential units, including 150 hotel rooms and 450 branded residences, alongside more than 1,500 square metres of event space, sports facilities, and a wide range of amenities.

Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of next year, with project delivery expected by December 2029. Engineering consultancy ACE Moharram.Bakhoum has been appointed as a key partner on the development, while the first phase is set for launch within the next 45 days.

Mansour noted that the project aligns with Capital Elite’s broader strategy to expand into hospitality and branded residential projects across Egypt through partnerships with leading international operators.

Commenting on the partnership, Dimitris Manikis, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa, said the agreement supports Wyndham’s strategy to strengthen its presence in North Africa, driven by rising demand for premium accommodation and branded living experiences in Egypt.

