Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, renowned for creating, designing, and operating individual, British-inspired hotels, has entered into a key partnership to expand its portfolio of luxury properties across the Middle East and the world.

The strategic collaboration with Valor Hospitality Partners, a leading full-service hotel management company in the Middle East and Worldwide, marks a key milestone for both companies, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, continuing to deliver exceptional guest experiences, and driving the commercial success for Campbell Gray’s highly individual hotels.

Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, known for its unique approach to luxury hospitality, with a strong foundation in creating memorable hotels, residences, restaurants and spas. Each property embodies the flair and culture of its destination while maintaining the company’s commitment to high standards of service and hospitality excellence.

The partnership will support Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts in the expansion of its portfolio while maintaining its core values.

Valor’s expertise in hotel management, asset management, and hospitality solutions will help provide the tools necessary for Campbell Gray to continue its growth and maintain its position as a market leader in curated luxury hospitality.

Its approach, which includes flexible terms, centralised services, and streamlined operations, offers a cost-effective solution that enhances hotel performance and improves financial returns for owners.

Valor Hospitality Partners brings a wealth of experience to this collaboration, offering comprehensive management solutions that include everything from development and rebranding to revenue management, and premium lifestyle offerings.

Its hands-on approach to hotel management, emphasises close collaboration with owners and investors to ensure a shared vision and successful outcomes.

Saad Audeh, Chairman of Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, said: “This collaboration with Valor Hospitality Partners allows us to maintain the individuality of our hotels while benefiting from Valor’s operational expertise and centralised services.

“Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional service and memorable guest experiences, ensuring our properties remain at the forefront of luxury hospitality.

“Together with Valor’s assistance, we look forward to reopening Le Gray, Beirut and launching The Gray, Kings Polo, Cairo, The Gray Beach Hotel & Residences in Ras El Hekma, Egypt, The Gray, Bujairi Boutique Hotel, and The Gray and The Gray Residences, Abuja, Nigeria.”

Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner for Valor Hospitality Partners, Middle East, CIS & Central Asia, said: “We are honoured to partner with Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, a brand that shares our commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation.

“Our expertise in hotel management and operations will complement Campbell Gray’s unique approach to luxury hospitality, and together, we will continue to set new standards of excellence.”

