Egypt - Brassbell Hospitality Group has entered the Saudi Arabian market with the launch of the Fanaya Hotel in Jeddah, the first property under its newly introduced Fanaya brand and the starting point of a planned multi-phase expansion across the Kingdom.

The opening comes as Saudi Arabia continues to scale up its hospitality sector, with growing demand for design-forward and culturally attuned destinations aligned with national development strategies.

Fanaya Jeddah serves as the foundation for a broader rollout of new hotel concepts and development partnerships tailored to the cultural character of each Saudi city. Brassbell aims to contribute to the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving hospitality landscape by creating properties that fuse local identity with contemporary design and operational standards.

The Fanaya brand draws inspiration from the Arabic roots of fan and fann, emphasising creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural expression. Its identity — developed locally by WTL Agency — seeks to reflect the energy of Saudi Arabia’s creative movement within a modern hospitality framework. According to the company, the brand is designed to meet rising demand for culturally grounded, community-oriented lifestyle destinations across the Kingdom.

Alongside the Jeddah debut, Brassbell Hospitality Group is in advanced discussions to establish two Fanaya locations in Riyadh, with additional projects under study in other major cities. These initiatives form part of the group’s long-term plan to build a sustained and diversified presence in Saudi Arabia.

Brassbell Hospitality Group CEO and Chairperson Ahmed Ibrahim said the company views Saudi Arabia as one of the region’s most dynamic hospitality markets, adding that the Fanaya brand will serve as a platform for further expansion. He noted that additional developments are currently under negotiation, including new concepts intended to support the sector’s ongoing transformation.

