Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 has recorded an unprecedented 50 per cent increase in international tourists compared with 2019, due to the collaboration between BTEA, Gulf Air and Bahrain International Circuit.

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said that the achievement underscores the success of the combined efforts to put on a phenomenal season for this annual event, which Bahrain has hosted since 2004, and in line with the ‘new era of Formula 1’, as a radically new set of regulations comes into force – all designed to produce even more spectacular racing.

“This increase is due to Team Bahrain efforts, and a huge line-up of events on the sidelines of Formula 1 as well as major marketing campaigns internationally.

“The BIC has proved once again this year that it is ‘The Home of Motorsports in the Middle East’, and even led the developments of this race globally. Our readiness to host the race was reflected in its good organisation with zero flaws. This indicates the efficiency of the track’s cadres and our long experience accumulated over 18 years,” Shaikh Salman said.

“We extend our thanks to all partners from government and corporate agencies, as well as individuals, that have contributed to the amazing achievement.”

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) CEO Dr Nasser Qaedi confirmed that the BTEA places Formula 1 event at the forefront of its priorities as one of the most important events of tourism and entertainment in Bahrain.

“The authority has organised many promotional activities and campaigns related to Formula 1 as part of its ‘March in Bahrain’ campaign,” he said, noting that the partnerships with international tour operators were one of the main drivers of this significant increase in the number of international tourists.

“One of the key initiatives that has happened for the first time is a charter flight from the Netherlands that was arranged by the BTEA and the BIC. We’ve also organised several events in parallel with Formula 1, such as the Bahrain Food Festival and the Manama Gold Festival to encourage international tourists to spend as much time as possible in Bahrain as part of an integrated entertainment programme that satisfies their expectations and falls within the framework of the Bahrain Tourism Strategy’s (2022-2026) ambitious goals” Dr Qaedi added.

Gulf Air acting CEO Captain Waleed Al Alawi said, “As a trustworthy partner of Formula 1, we have proved our excellence and efficiency. Our efforts this year included launching stopover packages and holidays in time to promote Formula 1, in addition to promotional activities and marketing campaigns.

“We’d like also to highlight the BTEA’s efforts to collaborate with us in promoting this international event, through competitive packages with local destination management companies to attract more tourists to the Formula 1.”

