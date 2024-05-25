UAE - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has acquired three new ISO certifications that it said reiterate its commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and enhancing efficiency across all tourism-related activities in the emirate.

The certifications are: Sustainable Events Management System (ISO 20121:2012), Innovation Management System (ISO 56002:2019), and Training and Competency Management System (ISO 10015:2019).

ADTD has secured the Sustainable Activities ISO certification, by the international standard ISO 20121:2012, which underscores the department’s initiatives at improving sustainability prospects and ensuring business continuity, in line with Ajman’s vision for sustaaccainable development across environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

The department's approach integrates the principles of sustainable development into event and activity management, to enable Ajman to deliver an authentic tourist experience, said a statement

Additionally, ADTD has obtained ISO certification for implementing best practices and standards in innovation management, as per ISO 56002:2019. This system is designed to enhance processes and practices that drive customer satisfaction and exceed expectations, fostering a culture of innovation.

The department has also achieved ISO certification for the training and competencies management system, according to ISO 10015:2019, enhancing the effectiveness of training operations, ensuring they meet their objectives through detailed planning, implementation, and evaluation.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said: “We are pleased to be the first local entity in the Ajman government to achieve the ISO certification for sustainable activities according to the international standard ISO 20121:2012, highlighting our commitment to the highest standards of quality and effectiveness.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).