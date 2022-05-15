Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) signed four agreements with Fairmont Hotel Ajman, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort Ajman, and Altayar Travel & Tourism during recently concluded Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

Under the terms of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs), AFZ’s business partners will have access to special rates when they avail themselves of the services of the four establishments. The partnerships are designed to achieve customer happiness, benefit its business community, and support the wellbeing of its business partners.

The MoUs reflect AFZ’s commitment to its business partners to continuously expand the value-added services it offers to various industries, including tourism. They were signed in line with the free zone’s 2021-2025 strategy, which outlines initiatives designed to help boost the local sectors, including tourism, and the Ajman economy.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of AFZ, said: “At AFZ, we support various endeavours to accelerate the economic growth of Ajman and the UAE. Signing the four MoUs is a testament to our organization’s relentless efforts to ensure a business-friendly environment where our business partners can thrive. Our participation in the Arabian Travel Market enabled us to promote various business tourism and leisure activities in the emirate.”

“Tourism and business are two industries that go together, and AFZ is proud to facilitate this step towards mutual growth and excellence. We are confident that our advanced infrastructure and value-added services will allow companies to enjoy smooth operations in the emirate. This further reaffirms our efforts to facilitate businesses that add to Ajman's tourism industry and, by extension, the UAE's economy,” AlSuwaidi added.

AFZ took part in the ATM in cooperation with various government entities. It joined the pavilion of Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), where it showcased its leading solutions, incentives, and services as a business and investment hub in the emirate. A large number of people visited the AFZ booth during the high-profile event, demonstrating their high interest in what the free zone has to offer.

