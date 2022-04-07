UAE – Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, has launched a new destination to Jaipur which is known as the Pink city, marking its 18th route to India.

Starting from 5 May this year, the new route's flights will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The flights will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Jaipur International Airport.

In 2021, Air Arabia logged consolidated net profits of AED 719.92 million, versus net losses of AED 192.18 million in 2020.

