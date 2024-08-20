ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi hotels received 2.411 million guests during the first five months of this year, according to recent data released by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi.

The data, based on statistics from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, showed that hotel guests were distributed as follows: 498.7 thousand in January, 507.4 thousand in February, 433.7 thousand in March, 500.08 thousand in April, 471.8 thousand in May.

Hotel revenues rose to AED3.18 billion during the same period, with January contributing AED629.7 million, February AED717.1 million, March AED608 million, April AED660.3 million, and May AED566.5 million.

Abu Dhabi city accounted for the majority of hotel guests, with 2.179 million, while Al Ain attracted around 169,000 guests, and the Al Dhafra region welcomed approximately 64,000 guests.

By the end of May, the number of hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi stood at 169, offering 34,079 rooms. This includes 126 hotels with 28,600 rooms and 43 hotel apartments with 5,476 rooms.